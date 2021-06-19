Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.13 Billion Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,104 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.07% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,130,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,492 shares of company stock worth $74,640,727 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.00.

Shares of EL opened at $295.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.98. The stock has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $318.34.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

