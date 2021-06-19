Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $585.51 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.84% of Ingersoll Rand worth $585,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,637,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,187,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,284 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,082,000 after purchasing an additional 691,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,109,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,586,000 after purchasing an additional 605,469 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IR shares. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. 4,231,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,604. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

