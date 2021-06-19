Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $668.12 Million Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,136 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.26% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $668,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Barclays PLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,782,000 after acquiring an additional 189,027 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,354,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,402,000 after acquiring an additional 423,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLTW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.38.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $225.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.14. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

