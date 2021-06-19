Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $689.30 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,305,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,696,004 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $689,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $158.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.72. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

