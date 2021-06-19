Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $801.30 Million Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019,527 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.93% of STERIS worth $801,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STERIS by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,708,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 2.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,764,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,288,514,000 after purchasing an additional 172,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in STERIS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,286,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in STERIS by 18.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,410,000 after purchasing an additional 194,964 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $199.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.16. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $216.74.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

