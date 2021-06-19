Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $834.74 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,097,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,975,028 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.35% of Yum China worth $834,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Yum China by 47.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.94. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

