Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $963.11 Million Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,462,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,382,011 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.70% of DuPont de Nemours worth $963,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,654,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,408,000 after buying an additional 1,280,420 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,155,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $862,025,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,333,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,482,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,061,000 after purchasing an additional 350,836 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,094,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118,787 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.00. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

