Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $994.04 Million Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,498,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 446,265 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 5.67% of Waters worth $994,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waters by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $342.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.40. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $171.38 and a 1 year high of $348.10. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.