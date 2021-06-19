Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383,808 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.17% of Franco-Nevada worth $997,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 17.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 63.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.50.

FNV stock opened at $145.28 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $166.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

