Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,518,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575,260 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.16% of Zoetis worth $869,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $185.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $186.94.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

