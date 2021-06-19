Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,039,850 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,988,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039,850 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.04% of Liberty Broadband worth $598,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 147.5% during the first quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 129,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 77,440 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 68.2% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

Shares of LBRDK traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,384,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $116.78 and a 52-week high of $168.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.