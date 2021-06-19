Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,135,240 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135,240 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.97% of American Tower worth $1,027,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in American Tower by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 707,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,167,000 after buying an additional 34,931 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 83,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 79.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 17.0% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT opened at $265.94 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.77%.

American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

