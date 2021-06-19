Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,413,936 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,160,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413,936 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 11.02% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $711,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 64,519 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,149,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

RBA opened at $58.93 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $39.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,264.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

