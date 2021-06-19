Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 60,571 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,793,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,571 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.02% of Intuit worth $1,069,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $473.40 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.99 and a 1 year high of $478.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $429.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.