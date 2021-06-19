Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 4.84% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $681,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,560,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $956,182,000 after purchasing an additional 440,024 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,566,671 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $162,762,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,772,000 after purchasing an additional 230,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,017,525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $62.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.36.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEM. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

