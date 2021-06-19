Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.63% of Autodesk worth $992,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,698,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $929,078,000 after buying an additional 71,277 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Autodesk by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock worth $677,260,000 after buying an additional 91,575 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK stock opened at $277.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

