Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,758 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.38% of Netflix worth $871,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX opened at $500.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $505.32. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.14 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

