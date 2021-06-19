Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,207,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,864 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.18% of Moody’s worth $659,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO opened at $348.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $330.96. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $253.17 and a 52 week high of $357.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.67.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,910 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

