Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,997,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 597,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.55% of Ryanair worth $919,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 9,150.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,661 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 233,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,844,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RYAAY. AlphaValue cut Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Erste Group raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.66. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $63.85 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

