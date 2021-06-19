Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 106,763 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,138,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,763 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.59% of Philip Morris International worth $810,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 169,457 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 14,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 70,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

PM stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $100.95. The firm has a market cap of $155.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

