Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 161,157 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,462,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,157 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.67% of Otis Worldwide worth $784,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.5% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Shares of OTIS opened at $79.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $54.44 and a 52-week high of $81.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

