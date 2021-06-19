Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 167,453 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 874,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,453 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.98% of Equinix worth $594,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.37.

EQIX stock traded up $7.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $822.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,751,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $739.95. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.