Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,721,245 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,621,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,721,245 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.90% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $605,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 971,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,353,000 after purchasing an additional 168,427 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 104.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 102,110 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 416,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADM opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

