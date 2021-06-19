Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 395,988 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 395,988 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.08% of Roper Technologies worth $457,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Shares of ROP traded down $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $449.41. The company had a trading volume of 657,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $441.96. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.90 and a 52-week high of $466.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In related news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $5,106,288 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

