Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 55,815 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,856,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,815 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.46% of Xcel Energy worth $522,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,034,000 after buying an additional 1,092,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,561 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Xcel Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,058,000 after purchasing an additional 394,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after buying an additional 784,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

In related news, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $428,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.60. 4,431,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,479. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

