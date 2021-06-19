Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 766,668 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,411,071 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 766,668 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.23% of eBay worth $515,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in eBay by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.26. 11,438,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,814,995. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $67.42. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

