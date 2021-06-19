Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,583,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.41% of Marriott International worth $678,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $138.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.69 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.26 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 57.49% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,992.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

