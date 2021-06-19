Massnet (MASS) Trading 113.9% Higher Over Last Week

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded up 52% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Massnet has a market capitalization of $48.56 million and approximately $26.47 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Massnet coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Massnet has traded up 113.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00098628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00057287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00024506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003805 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $254.23 or 0.00717981 BTC.

Massnet is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 97,033,350 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . Massnet’s official website is massnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

