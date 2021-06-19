Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 4.7% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 20.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.5% in the first quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 212,874 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

NYSE MA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.42. 5,009,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,887,950. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.