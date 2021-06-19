McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.11% of McKesson worth $33,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in McKesson by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,696 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,653,000 after acquiring an additional 554,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after acquiring an additional 409,378 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,636,000 after acquiring an additional 331,631 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,510 shares of company stock worth $3,839,054. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $184.89 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $204.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

