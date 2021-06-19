mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.44. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$10.35, with a volume of 21,630 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDF shares. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of mdf commerce to C$14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of mdf commerce in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$293.98 million and a PE ratio of -26.95.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.