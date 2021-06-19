Megacoin (MEC) Price Tops $0.0086 on Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $339,135.70 and $4.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00432061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011392 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000526 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,539,560 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

