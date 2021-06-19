Meme (MEME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.52 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, Meme has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for $375.59 or 0.01044291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $10.52 million and $1.52 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.00442756 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003815 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00017602 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002142 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars.

