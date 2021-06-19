Meme Trading Down 11.9% Over Last Week (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for $367.47 or 0.01033626 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $10.29 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meme has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00430973 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003719 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017127 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002111 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

