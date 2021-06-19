Memetic / PepeCoin One Day Volume Reaches $1,874.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0481 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $1,874.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.00427626 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003733 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00017273 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.06 or 0.01048862 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

