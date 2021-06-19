MenaPay Trading 33.4% Lower Over Last Week (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, MenaPay has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $824.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $255.93 or 0.00719650 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00083227 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

