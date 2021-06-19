MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 270.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,826.06.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,468.06 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $922.50 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,445.05. The firm has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,735.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.