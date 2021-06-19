MetaHash (MHC) Price Hits $0.0131

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 15% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. #MetaHash has a market cap of $34.39 million and $1.13 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00141542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.77 or 0.00183552 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,773.72 or 0.99843984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.91 or 0.00856592 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,786,759,254 coins and its circulating supply is 2,617,275,973 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

