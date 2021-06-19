Metaverse ETP Market Capitalization Tops $12.08 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $12.08 million and approximately $328,715.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,190.45 or 0.06127233 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00144225 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,517,276 coins and its circulating supply is 78,517,178 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

