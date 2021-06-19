Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $690,200.00

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $6.77 million and $690,200.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00008192 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.