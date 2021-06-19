Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Position Cut by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEOH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,584,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Methanex by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174,135 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Methanex by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 88,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 2.25. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.