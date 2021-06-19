Method Finance (MTHD) Market Cap Reaches $1.98 Million

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $62,356.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Method Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00059681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $267.29 or 0.00738603 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00043474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00083796 BTC.

Method Finance Coin Profile

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,296,930 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

