Metronome Market Capitalization Tops $36.59 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $3.09 or 0.00008732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market capitalization of $36.59 million and approximately $47,831.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00056806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00137862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00181824 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,455.04 or 1.00293920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002897 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,139,734 coins and its circulating supply is 11,853,360 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

