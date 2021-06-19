MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,460 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of MGM Growth Properties worth $7,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 97,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 113.6% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.60.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.61%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGP shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

