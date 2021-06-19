MIB Coin Price Tops $0.0046 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. MIB Coin has a market cap of $641,471.16 and approximately $9.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00040503 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00047922 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000144 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000172 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 416,544,031 coins and its circulating supply is 139,242,103 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

