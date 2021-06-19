Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lessened its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,868 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 42,435 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.0% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $180,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 839.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

MSFT opened at $259.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $193.55 and a 12-month high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

