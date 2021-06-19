Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

TIGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Millicom International Cellular stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.82. The stock had a trading volume of 45,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.14.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 5.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

