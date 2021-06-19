MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $6.34 or 0.00017469 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $68.07 million and $183,758.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.87 or 0.00432548 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003799 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.66 or 0.01068954 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,745,306 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

