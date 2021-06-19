Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIME. TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of MIME opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.24, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. Mimecast has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,449,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 905,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500,688.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $300,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,142. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.