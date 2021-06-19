Mina Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.35 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00005710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market cap of $323.27 million and $22.35 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00139524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00180455 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,687.86 or 0.99994861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002883 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 158,624,508 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

